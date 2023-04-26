Greater Noida: Fire breaks out in Gaur City society

Greater Noida, April 26 A massive fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in Greater Noida on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident took place in 14th Avenue society of Gaur City in Greater Noida.

Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames. No casualty or injury has been reported yet.

According to the police, a short-circuit is suspected to have caused the fire.

