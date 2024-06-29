Greater Noida Wall Collapse: Three Children Dead, Five Others Injured as Wall of Under-Construction House Collapses in Surajpur (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 29, 2024 01:43 AM2024-06-29T01:43:15+5:302024-06-29T01:44:42+5:30

Three children died and five others were injured when a wall collapsed at an under-construction house in Greater Noida ...

Three children died and five others were injured when a wall collapsed at an under-construction house in Greater Noida on Friday evening. According to reports, the incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. in Khodna Khurd village in the Surajpur area. The wall collapse took place at the home of Saghir, where eight children from an extended family were playing.

Emergency services arrived at the scene by 8 p.m. The children were rushed to a nearby hospital, where three of them were declared dead on arrival. According to PTI, the victims were identified as Ahad, 4; Alfiza, 2; and Adil, 8. The injured children, Ayesha, 16; Hussain, 5; Sohna, 12; Wasil, 11; and Sameer, 15, are receiving treatment at the hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

"In Greater Noida's Surajpur police station area, a wall of an under-constructed house collapsed. A few children who were playing at the spot got buried under the debris. 3 children lost their lives and the rest of the children are undergoing treatment at a hospital and are out of danger," ADCP Central Noida Hirdesh said.

