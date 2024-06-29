Greater Noida Wall Collapse: Three Children Dead, Five Others Injured as Wall of Under-Construction House Collapses in Surajpur (Watch Video)

Three children died and five others were injured when a wall collapsed at an under-construction house in Greater Noida on Friday evening. According to reports, the incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. in Khodna Khurd village in the Surajpur area. The wall collapse took place at the home of Saghir, where eight children from an extended family were playing.

#WATCH | 3 children died after the wall of an under-construction house collapsed in the Greater Noida's Surajpur Police station area. pic.twitter.com/sIuvZzDFc8 — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

Emergency services arrived at the scene by 8 p.m. The children were rushed to a nearby hospital, where three of them were declared dead on arrival. According to PTI, the victims were identified as Ahad, 4; Alfiza, 2; and Adil, 8. The injured children, Ayesha, 16; Hussain, 5; Sohna, 12; Wasil, 11; and Sameer, 15, are receiving treatment at the hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

"In Greater Noida's Surajpur police station area, a wall of an under-constructed house collapsed. A few children who were playing at the spot got buried under the debris. 3 children lost their lives and the rest of the children are undergoing treatment at a hospital and are out of danger," ADCP Central Noida Hirdesh said.