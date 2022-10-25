Growers busy with harvesting of delicious apple fruit crops in Kashmir

In Bakura of Ganderbal District, growers are busy harvesting delicious and mouth-watering apple fruit crops in Kashmir.

The harvesting season of the apple fruit crops is going on and growers are expecting a good turnover as the quality of crops is satisfactory in Kashmir.

The quantity and quality of fruit always fluctuate every year but that's not the issue because we hope that with the help of good quality fruit, crop returns will be satisfactory. But the main issue is transportation and marketing which is very important for every grower to get good results, said one orchardist.

In Kashmir valley, growers are producing dozens of fruits around the year but apple crop is considered the major fruit crop and this fruit crop is generating employment for lakhs of people.

So this year, growers are expecting good fruit production because the help of good climatic conditions and hard efforts of the horticulture department always guide growers about the new techniques and precautions including utilization of quality spraying at the proper time fruit crops showing good results.

Jammu and Kashmir is the most popular state of the country which produces the best quality apples with large production. Some districts of the valley including Shopian, Baramulla, Anantnag, and Ganderbal are very famous for apple crops and the maximum harvesting period is over. But a few varieties of delicious apples including American, Maharaji, and Chamboora are still in orchards and growers, labourers are very much busy harvesting and packing of the crop.

Some areas of the valley do have not good fruit crops due to the scab disease but overall production is much better than last up twenty-five per cent. For the last few years scientists in the horticulture department introduce new varieties of apple trees that give quality to apple crop within a short period of time and growers are getting a lot of benefits. Experts also introduced and recommended some quality fertilizers and sprays that help farmers to produce good crops with the best quality.

( With inputs from ANI )

