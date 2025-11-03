GST revenue growth reflects economic resilience, strong festive consumption: Govt data

New Delhi, Nov 3 The yearly Goods and Services Tax (GST) growth -- from October 2024 to October 2025 -- has been captured at 7.8 per cent, rising from Rs 9,65,138 crore in October 2024 to Rs 10,40,055 crore in October 2025, official data showed on Monday.

The monthly gross domestic revenue is 2 per cent higher -- from Rs 1,42,251 crore in October 2024 to Rs 1,45,052 in October 2025, while gross GST revenue from imports registered a yearly growth of 12.9 per cent, reflecting strong trade activity.

The October 2025 GST revenue collections reflect continued economic resilience, strong festive consumption, and effective compliance, government data showed, as the healthy rise in import-related GST indicates buoyant trade sentiments, while domestic collections show steady improvements.

Overall, the upward trend points towards sustained consumption recovery, a broadening tax base, and robust fiscal health placing India on a stable trajectory for the remainder of FY 2025-26.

The gross GST revenue collected for October 2025 is Rs 1,95,936 crore, registering a 4.6 per cent increase compared to Rs 1,87,346 crores for the same month last year.

The sharp rise in GST collections in the onset of the recent GST rate rationalisation in late September 2025 indicates sustained consumer demand during the festive season.

Moreover, the monthly percentage growth in total GST refunds is 39.6 per cent with refunds-domestic at 26.5 per cent and refunds-imports at 55.3 per cent -- rising from Rs 10,484 in October 2024 to Rs 13,260 in October 2025 and Rs 8,808 to Rs 13,675, respectively.

Total Net GST revenue for October 2025 stands at Rs 1,69,002 crore, which is 0.6 per cent higher (monthly growth) and 7.1 per cent higher (yearly growth) than the corresponding period last year at Rs 1,68,054 crore.

According to the data, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Haryana together contributed over 40 per cent of the total GST revenue, underscoring their role as major consumption and production hubs.

