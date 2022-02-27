Guavas export increased by 260 pc since 2013

India's export of guavas increased by 260 per cent since 2013 to USD 2.09 million in April 2021-22 from USD 0.58 million in April-January 2013-14, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal informed on Friday.

According to the official release, the export value of fresh grapes was USD 314 million while the export of other fresh fruits stood at USD 302 million in 2020-2021. During 2020-21, fresh grapes and other fresh fruits accounted for 92 per cent of India's total export of fresh fruits.

The statement reads that India's major exporting destination of fresh fruits during 2020-21 was Bangladesh, Netherland, UAE, the UK, Nepal, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar. The top ten countries accounted for 82 per cent of India's export of fresh fruits in 2020-21.

The Union Commerce and Industry Minister also tweeted that the export of curd (yoghurt) and paneer (Indian cottage cheese) has also seen a growth of 200 per cent from USD 10 Million in April - January 2013-14 to USD 30 Million in April-January 2021-22.

As per the release, "The dairy export is growing at a compound annual growth rate of 10.5 per cent in the last five years. In 2021-22(April-November), India exported USD 181.75 million worth of dairy products and in the current financial year, it is set to surpass the previous year's export value."

India's major exporting destinations of dairy products in 2020-21 was UAE, Bangladesh, USA, Bhutan, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Qatar, Oman and Indonesia. The top ten countries accounted for more than 61 per cent share in India's dairy export in 2020-21.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor