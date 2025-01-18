Guddu Muslim, Wanted in Umesh Pal Murder Case, Escapes to Dubai Using Fake Passport

It has been nearly two years, and Guddu Muslim, the Prayagraj bomber and a key member of the Atiq Ahmed gang, remains a mystery. However, a sensational revelation has come to light. According to media reports, the elusive criminal fled to Dubai last month using a fake identity and passport.

The Central Intelligence Agency shared critical information with the Uttar Pradesh Police, stating that on December 6. 2024, Guddu Muslim boarded an Etihad Airlines flight to Dubai from Kolkata Airport. He used a fake passport under the name "Syed Wasimuddin" to evade authorities. Known for his cunning nature, Guddu had been working for Atiq Ahmed and several other mafias across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Guddu Muslim is wanted in the murder case of Umesh Pal and two government gunners in Prayagraj on 24 February 2023. A lookout circular and a Rs 5 lakh reward have been issued for his arrest. Despite raids by police and the STF across Rajasthan, Odisha, and Delhi, Guddu remains untraceable.

His elusive nature has deepened the mystery surrounding him. Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf hinted at disclosing information about Guddu Muslim, but he was killed by assailants before he could reveal anything. Guddu was last seen on CCTV during the Umesh Pal attack, throwing bombs.

Speculation around Guddu has grown over time. Some allege he orchestrated the encounter of Atiq's son Asad and shooter Ghulam, while others believe he is a master of evasion, making it nearly impossible for police to capture him. Meanwhile, Shaista Parveen, another key accused in the case, also remains at large.

The primary accused in the Umesh Pal case were neutralised in encounters, and Atiq and Ashraf were killed in custody. However, Guddu Muslim’s escape has kept the case alive, leaving authorities scrambling for answers.