Guess Who Is Mukesh Ambani’s Billionnaire Neighbour

Mukesh Ambani, India's wealthiest individual, boasting a net worth of $116 billion (roughly Rs 9.6 lakh crore) as per Forbes, resides in Antilia, the nation's priciest residence, alongside his family. Interestingly, among his neighbors is another billionaire entrepreneur, who happens to own the second most costly home in India.

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s billionaire neighbour

Gautam Singhania, the Chairman & Managing Director of Raymond Group, shares a neighborhood with Mukesh Ambani as his neighbor. Singhania presently calls JK House, his private residence valued at over Rs 6,000 crore, home. Situated at Altamount Road, famously known as India's Billionaires’ Row in Mumbai, Singhania's lavish abode is in close proximity to Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia.

India's second-tallest private building, JK House, boasts an impressive array of amenities across its 30 residential floors. Among its luxurious offerings are two swimming pools, five floors dedicated to parking, a helipad, spa facilities, a gym, and a home theatre. Notably, the property also houses a substantial Raymond Shop, situated directly beneath Gautam Singhania's residence.

Assuming the role of Chairman and Managing Director in September 1990, Gautam Singhania steered the Raymond Group through a significant transformation. During his tenure, the conglomerate underwent restructuring, emphasizing its dedication to fabrics and apparel brands. Singhania, a commerce graduate from Mumbai University, brings with him over three decades of expertise in industry, business, and corporate management.



