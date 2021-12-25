Guinean woman held at IGI with heroin valued at Rs 72cr

New Delhi, Dec 25 A Guinean woman was held here at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for carrying 10.35 kg heroin valued at Rs 72.45 crore, officials said on Saturday.

A senior Customs official said the woman arrived at IGI from Addis Ababa via Dubai.

"She was carrying the heroin in a bag. The search of her baggage led to the recovery of two leather file folders, which appeared to be heavy even as it was empty. When it was cut open, we detected four packets," said a Customs official.

The official said that two more packets were later recovered.

During questioning, she told the Custom officials that the bag she was carrying was given to her by a woman in Addis Ababa.

A case has been booked against her under the NDPS Act.

