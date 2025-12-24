Gujarat: 21 cases registered against narcotic networks; drugs valued at Rs 1 crore seized

Ahmedabad, Dec 24 In a major offensive against the city’s narcotics network, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch and the Special Operations Group (SOG) have carried out a series of coordinated, high-intensity raids over the past week, registering 21 criminal cases and seizing drugs valued at over Rs 1 crore.

The joint operation, officials said, reflects a zero-tolerance approach towards drug trafficking and consumption, with enforcement teams targeting every layer of the illegal supply chain, from street-level peddlers to those financing the trade.

According to police, 25 accused, including key drug peddlers, have been arrested during the seven-day drive. Substantial quantities of narcotic substances such as Mephedrone (MD), ganja and charas were recovered and seized as muddamal during raids conducted across multiple locations in the city.

In a strategic shift, investigators are now placing special emphasis on tracking narco-finance networks linked to the seized consignments.

Officials said efforts are underway to trace money trails, identify laundering channels and freeze assets generated from the drug trade.

Police have also moved away from limiting action to large commercial consignments.

Even small quantities of narcotics are being targeted to dismantle local distribution hubs that fuel addiction and trap vulnerable youth at the grassroots level, officials added.

While reiterating strict action against drug peddlers, the Crime Branch underlined a humanitarian approach for individuals suffering from addiction. Authorities said genuinely addicted persons willing to undergo de-addiction treatment will be supported under legal provisions.

Under Section 64A of the NDPS Act, addicts booked for offences involving small quantities or consumption under Section 27 may be granted immunity from prosecution if they voluntarily seek medical treatment from a government-recognised de-addiction centre.

“Our objective is to make Ahmedabad drug-free. We are striking at the financial roots of drug networks while offering a second chance to those who want to break free from addiction,” a senior Crime Branch official said, urging families and individuals to come forward and opt for rehabilitation.

Police have appealed to citizens to cooperate with law enforcement and report any information related to narcotics activities, assuring strict confidentiality and swift action.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor