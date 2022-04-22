Gujarat: 250kg drugs worth Rs 2500-3000 crore recovered from Gandhidham area

The Gujarat Police recovered one of the largest heroin haul when they discovered 250 kg of drugs worth more than ₹ 2,500-3,000 crore from Gandhidham area.

Earlier in September 2021, authorities had seized around 3,000 kg of the drug, believed to be from Afghanistan and likely worth Rs 21,000 crore in the global market, from two containers at the Mundra port in Gujarat's Kutch district.

News24 Channel reported the news and tweeted,"Gujarat: 250 kg of heroin (drugs) worth about Rs 2500-3000 crore recovered from Gandhidham area"