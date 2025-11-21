Gujarat: 4 Members of Family Killed After Fire Breaks Out in Godhra

Four members of the same family died in a fire that broke out in a house in Vrindavan Nagar 2 in Godhra, Gujarat, on Friday morning, November 21. The incident, which occurred in front of Setu Club, has left the entire area in mourning.

The fire department received information around 7 am that a blaze had erupted on the ground floor of the house. Smoke quickly spread throughout the building, and because of the glass windows were close, it could not escape.

Also Read | Baramulla Fire: Divisional Forest Officer’s Office Completely Destroyed in Massive Blaze in Tangmarg.

According to the preliminary investigation, all four people inside died due to smoke inhalation. Further inquiry into the incident is underway. After the fire was reported, officials and local residents rushed to the spot. The bodies were shifted to the Civil Hospital in Godhra.