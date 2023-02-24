Gujarat: 5 members of family killed in road accident

Vadodara (Gujarat) , Feb 24 Five members of a family were killed after a car rammed into an auto-rickshaw, in which the deceased were travelling, in Gujarat's Vadodara on Thursday.

Police have arrested the car driver for rash and negligent driving.

Vadodara's Assistant Commissioner of Police Pranav Kataria told the media on Friday "On Thursday night, an Ertiga car rammed into an auto-rickshaw in which six passengers were travelling; three were killed on the spot, two passengers died in the hospital, and the sixth passenger, 8-year-old Aryan, is being treated in the hospital."

The officer said, car driver Jayhind Yadav is detained and will officially be arrested once his Covid-19 report comes as negative.

The family members were natives of Lola village in Padra taluka and were returning home after attending a wedding when the incident took place.

The deceased have been identified as Arvind Nayak, his wife Kajal, son Ganesh, daughter Drushti, and niece Shivani.

