Gujarat: 6 killed in gas leak in Surat
By ANI | Published: January 6, 2022 08:14 AM2022-01-06T08:14:52+5:302022-01-06T08:25:02+5:30
Six people have died and 20 others have been hospitalised in an incident of a gas leak at a company in Sachin GIDC area of Gujarat's Surat on Thursday.
"Six people died and 20 others were admitted to the civil hospital after gas leakage at a company in Sachin GIDC area of Surat early morning today," the In-Charge Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Omkar Chaudhary informed.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
