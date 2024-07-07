Gujarat: 7 Killed, Many Likely to Trapped as Five-Storey Building Collapses in Surat

As of now seven dead bodies found inside the debris pile after five-Storey building collapsed in Surat's Pal area in Gujarat. One woman was safely rescued from the debris while their is a fear that many of them might be trapped.

The building that collapsed on Saturday afternoon was constructed in 2016-17. DCP Rajesh Parmar (Surat) said, "Rescue operation has been going on for 12 hours. One woman has been saved and seven dead bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem. We are clearing the debris."

The NDRF Inspector, Babulal Yadav, mentioned that the rescue operation is in progress, unable to determine the exact number of potential additional trapped victims, with the count likely to rise. Following the incident, a rescue operation commenced with support from NDRF teams and the local fire department.

Surat's Chief Fire Officer, Basant Pareek, stated, "At approximately 3:55 p.m. on Saturday, Surat Fire and Emergency Services were informed about a collapse of a five-Storey building. About 20 fire officers, in coordination with the authorities, promptly responded. An extensive search and rescue operation was carried out overnight." Chief Fire Officer Pareek confirmed no further reports of missing persons but noted the debris clearance operation will persist. Officials mentioned, "Despite ongoing debris removal, there is optimism that no one remains trapped inside." Five flats housed occupants, mainly individuals employed in nearby factories.