Gujarat: AAP's Isudan Gadhvi to lead symbolic fast to protest CM Kejriwal's arrest

Ahmedabad, April 6 Aam Aadmi Party's Gujarat unit, led by state president Isudan Gadhvi, will hold a symbolic one-day fast on Sunday to protest against what they claim as the wrongful arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy case.

The event will be held at the party's state office on Sunday.

Manoj Sorathiya, the General Secretary of the AAP's Gujarat unit, said, "No matter how much the BJP 'misuses' the ED and CBI, Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP will never succumb to their pressure."

The fast will be observed from 10.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor