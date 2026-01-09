Gujarat Accident: Biker Dies While Attempting To Overtake Bus in Surat; CCTV Footage Surfaces

A tragic accident caught on camera where a 29-year-old dies after coming under moving bus. This incident occurred in Gujarat’s Surat city. According to report victim identified as Nikunj Savani, a diamond manufacturer, was riding a motorcycle with a pillion rider identified as Ketan. Nikunj died on the spot, while Ketan escaped with minor injuries. CCTV footage of this tragic accident caught on camera and surfaced on social media.

As per reports, incident occurred on Thursday morning at around 10:30 am. Deceased Nikunj was trying to overtake the bus when bus ran over him. He was crushed under the rear wheel of a bus approaching from behind, and his bike was simultaneously struck by another motorcycle coming from the wrong direction. The bus did not stop after the accident, but passers-by rushed to help.

Disclaimer: This video contains potentially disturbing visuals of a road accident. Viewer discretion is advised. Footage is for informational and awareness purposes only.

Shortly after the accident, police arrived at the scene. Savani was pronounced dead at a private hospital, while Ketan was treated for minor injuries. A case has been registered against the bus driver, and an investigation is underway.