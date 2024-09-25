Gujarat Accident: Seven Killed as Car Rams into Trailer Truck in Himmatnagar (Watch Video)

At least seven people lost their lives in a accident when a car collided with a trailer truck near Himmatnagar in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district earlier today, according to police reports. The incident occurred when the car rammed into the trailer, resulting in multiple fatalities on the spot.

At least six people were killed when the mini-bus they were traveling in lost control and crashed into a roadside tree in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district last night. According to reports, 20 people were on board the mini-bus, which was returning to the Mambakkam Vazaipandal area near Arani in Ranipet district after a visit to the Thiruchendur Murugan temple.

In another incident, seven people were killed and three others were seriously injured following a collision between a truck and an auto-rickshaw in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Tuesday, police said.

