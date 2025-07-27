Gujarat approves action plan for AI implementation, sets 5-year digital transformation goal 

New Delhi, July 27 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has approved the Action Plan for Implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) 2025-2030, to facilitate smart decision-making, citizen-focused schemes, efficient service delivery, and effective welfare programmes through the application of Artificial Intelligence.

The action plan, aligned with the Modi government’s vision for the nation’s digital transformation, seeks to leverage widespread use of AI for digital empowerment and prepare India to lead the world in the technological sector.

Speaking at the annual Chintan Shibir in Somnath, the Chief Minister declared that the state government will leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) across its administrative framework and government departments to lead in technology-driven governance and socio-economic progress, in line with the vision of Viksit Gujarat@2047.

To realise this vision and embed AI in governance, healthcare, education, agriculture, fintech, and other critical sectors across the state, a 10-member expert AI Taskforce Committee has been established.

The Action Plan, prepared under the guidance of the Chief Minister, will serve as a time-bound blueprint to equip the state government with advanced AI capabilities. Furthermore, it will foster a robust, innovative AI ecosystem that ensures seamless service delivery, improved citizen welfare, and enhanced quality of life with prosperity.

To ensure the structured and timely implementation of the action plan, the state will establish a dedicated AI and Deep Tech Mission. This mission will function as a specialised institutional mechanism, leading the design, implementation, and innovation of AI strategies and emerging technologies within the state government.

Additionally, it will strengthen a robust ecosystem by fostering collaboration among startups, academic research, and industries. The mission will focus on skilling, reskilling, and upskilling the workforce in AI and related technologies.

The Action Plan will be implemented in phases, starting with key initiatives like creating a state-level AI data repository, establishing AI factories, and initiating department-specific pilot projects. Over its five-year timeline, these efforts will enhance AI integration across departments and foster a dynamic, innovative ecosystem.

The Action Plan for AI Implementation (2025-2030) will mark another milestone in Gujarat’s digital governance journey, equipping the state for an AI-driven, future-ready economy and significantly contributing to the vision of Viksit Gujarat @2047, in alignment with Viksit Bharat @2047.

