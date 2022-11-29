Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Campaigning for 1st phase of polls ends today

The campaigning for the first phase of elections in 89 out of the total 182 seats in Gujarat will end on Tuesday. Elections for the first phase will be held on December 1. Voting for the remaining 93 seats will be held on December 5. Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda and Union minister Smriti Irani will on Tuesday campaign in Bhavnagar and Gandhidham (Kutch district), respectively, for the BJP candidates contesting in the first phase.

Among notable candidates in the first phase is Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief ministerial face Isudan Gadhvi, who is contesting from Khambhalia seat in Devbhumi Dwarka district. BJP Chief JP Nadda on Tuesday said the AAP and Congress will only appear in Gujarat during elections. After the election, if someone is left for service, it is BJP workers, Nadda said at a campaign rally in the state’s Dahod. The BJP leader also said the party ensured the availability of water, education, and healthcare services in the region during its rule.