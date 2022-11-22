Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Know all about Bhuj constituency

Bhuj is an assembly constituency in Gujarat. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Bhuj under Kuchchh district of Gujarat State.In 2017, Acharya Dr.Nimaben Bhaveshbhai of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Chaki Adambhai Budhabhai of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 14022 votes. Bhuj Assembly constituency falls under the Kachchh Lok sabha constituency.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Chavda Vinod Lakhamshi won from Kachchh Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 305513 votes by defeating Naresh Naranbhai Maheshwari of the Indian National Congress.Arjanbhai Bhudia will be contesting this time from the Congress, Rajesh Pandoriya will be battling out for AAP with Keshavlal Patel will be contesting on behalf of BJP. Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8. While the BJP will be trying to continue its electoral success of the past several elections, the Congress would be looking to unseat the saffron party. This time the aggressive campaign of AAP has added a third dimension.

