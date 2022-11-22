Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Know all about Morbi constituency

Morbi is constituency number sixty-five of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. It is one of the three Assembly seats of Gujarat's Morbi district apart from Tankara and Wankaner. It is one of the seven Assembly seats that make up the Kachchh Lok Sabha constituency. The Morbi Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). In 2017, Congress candidate Brijesh Merja defeated BJP's Kantilal Shivlal Amrutiya by 3,419 votes.

In 2022, the contest is between BJP's Kantilal Shivlal Amrutiya, Congress candidate Jayanti Jerajbhai Patel and AAP's Pankaj Ransariya.Though the Patidar-dominated Morbi Assembly seat is considered a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the poll equations this time may change due to many factors, including the recent bridge tragedy, political observers say. Currently, the BJP is ruling the Morbi Municipality, District Panchayat and Taluka Panchayat. The Morbi Assembly seat falls under the Kutch Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Dalit BJP MP Vinod Chavda. Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8. While the BJP will be trying to continue its electoral success of the past several elections, the Congress would be looking to unseat the saffron party. This time the aggressive campaign of AAP has added a third dimension.

