Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi, Amit Shah to cast votes in Ahmedabad today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will cast their votes today. The Prime Minister will cast his vote in Ahmedabad's Ranip locality whereas Shah will cast his vote in the Naranpura locality of the city. The second phase of voting in Gujarat will begin today across 93 seats in central and north Gujarat to decide the fate of 833 candidates.

In this phase of voting, total of 2.51 crore voters-- including 1.29 crore men and 1.22 crore women-- are eligible to cast their vote. Prime Minister Modi is a registered voter from Ranip and cast his vote from the locality in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and previous elections. The constituency falls under the Sabarmati area of Ahmedabad.Besides Modi and Amit Shah, CM Bhupendrabhai Patel, former deputy CM Nitin Patel and several other union ministers will also exercise their rights on December 5.