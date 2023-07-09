Gujarat: ATS arrests man for passing on sensitive information to Pakistani agent

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 9 : Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Saturday arrested a man working at the headquarters of the Border Security Force (BSF) at Bhuj for allegedly sharing privileged and sensitive information with Pakistan via a messaging application.

Gujarat ATS received secret information that a man named Nilesh Waljibhai Balia, working at the office of Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters at Bhuj, was in possession of classified information pertaining to national security.

The ATS informed further that the man was sharing sensitive information with Pakistan through the messaging application.

On being questioned, the accused said that for the last five years, he had been employed as an peon in the electrical department of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) at the headquarters of BSF, Bhuj.

SP, Gujarat ATS, Sunil Joshi informed at a press conference, "Nilesh revealed that he contacted and befriended a Pakistani female agent named Aditi Tiwari through WhatsApp in January, 2023 and told her that he was working as a computer operator at the BSF office."

The arrested youth confessed during interrogation that he agreed to pass on classified and sensitive information to the "female agent" in exchange for money.

From January to June 28, this year, Nilesh shared confidential and sensitive information about the ongoing and new constructions in the area under the jurisdiction of BSF, Bhuj.

In return, the alleged female agent sent INR 28,800 to Nilesh's bank account through an online transfer.

The ATS said it registered a case at 120-B Gujarat ATS police station and appropriate legal action was being taken in the matter.

