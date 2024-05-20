Gujarat ATS nabs four IS terrorists from Ahmedabad airport

Ahmedabad, May 20 Gujarat's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has nabbed four terrorists from the Ahmedabad airport following a tip-off from a central agency.

The arrested individuals -- all Sri Lankan nationals -- are reportedly affiliated with the Islamic State (IS), officials said.

“For several days, the Gujarat ATS was closely monitoring the activities at the Ahmedabad airport. Four police teams were strategically positioned to monitor and apprehend the suspects. The terrorists were nabbed on Sunday night. Their intensive interrogation is presently underway.” sources said.

“The authorities are probing the reasons behind their presence in Ahmedabad and their intended activities. Preliminary investigations suggest that the interrogation might lead to significant and potentially alarming disclosures,” they added.

The ATS will address a press conference on this issue later on Monday.

