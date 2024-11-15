Gujarat ATS, NCB Seize Over 500 Kg of Drugs from Iranian Boat Near Porbandar

A joint operation by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) resulted in the seizure of over 500 kilograms of drugs in the Arabian Sea near Porbandar.

According to ANI reports, the operation, which began late Thursday night, involved both agencies conducting extensive searches in the waters off the coast. The drugs were reportedly being transported on an Iranian boat.

This follows a major drug bust in Gujarat last month when state police, in coordination with Delhi Police, seized 518 kilograms of cocaine worth Rs 5,000 crore in Ankleshwar. The raid was part of India's "Zero Tolerance against Drugs" and the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan initiative.