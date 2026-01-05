Gujarat: 'Best Livestock Breeder Award' ceremony to be held in Gandhinagar tomorrow

Gandhinagar, Jan 5 In a move aimed at strengthening Gujarat's rural economy and recognising excellence in animal husbandry, the state government will organise the 'Best Livestock Breeder Award' distribution ceremony on Tuesday at the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gandhinagar.

The awards will be presented by State Animal Husbandry Minister Jitu Vaghani and Minister of State for Animal Husbandry Ramesh Katara, who will felicitate outstanding livestock breeders from across Gujarat.

The initiative aims to give fresh momentum to animal husbandry -- considered the backbone of Gujarat's rural economy -- and to acknowledge breeders who have set new benchmarks in milk production and animal health by combining modern technology with traditional livestock-rearing practices.

Under the state-level Best Livestock Breeder Award scheme, breeders securing the first, second and third positions at the state level will receive prize money of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 51,000 and Rs 31,000 respectively, along with formal recognition.

Awards will also be presented at the district and taluka levels.

At the district level, first prize winners will receive Rs 25,000, while second prize winners will be awarded Rs 20,000.

Similarly, at the taluka level, breeders securing the first position will receive Rs 20,000 and those finishing second will be awarded Rs 10,000 as incentive assistance.

In total, 565 livestock breeders across the state will be honoured under the scheme, including three at the state level, 66 at the district level and 496 at the taluka level.

The cumulative incentive amount to be distributed at the ceremony will exceed Rs 91 lakh.

State officials said the awards are intended not only to recognise individual excellence but also to encourage the adoption of best practices in animal husbandry, thereby contributing to sustainable rural development and increased income for livestock-dependent households across Gujarat.

Gujarat has one of the strongest livestock sectors in India and plays a crucial role in the state's rural economy, with animal husbandry contributing significantly to farmers' income and livelihood security.

The state has a large population of cattle, buffaloes, sheep, goats and poultry, with dairying forming the backbone of livestock activity.

Gujarat is among the leading milk-producing states in the country, driven by a robust cooperative network led by village-level milk societies and dairy unions.

The sector supports millions of rural households by providing year-round income, employment for women, and nutritional security.

Government initiatives focusing on breed improvement, animal health services, vaccination, fodder development and use of modern technology have further strengthened productivity, making livestock a key pillar of Gujarat's agrarian and rural development model.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor