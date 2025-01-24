Gujarat: Bird census at Nal Sarovar sanctuary on Jan 25-26

Ahmedabad, Jan 24 The officials at Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary in Gujarat will conduct a preliminary census of waterbirds on January 25 and 26, an official said on Friday.

Approximately 100 ornithologists, experts, and volunteers will participate in the survey, dividing the sanctuary into 46 zones for detailed counting.

The census will cover the sanctuary's vast ecological zone, spanning 120.82 sq km.

To ensure the process runs smoothly without any disturbances, public entry to the sanctuary has been restricted on these two days.

The restriction has been imposed under Sections 28 and 33 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, through a notification issued by the Chief Wildlife Warden of Gujarat.

Chief Conservator of Forests, Dr. Jaipal Singh, has appealed to the public to cooperate fully with the local forest department during the census period.

This measure is aimed at safeguarding the birds and ensuring the accuracy of the survey process.

Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary is located approximately 64 km west of Ahmedabad.

The sanctuary spans about 120.82 sq km and is primarily composed of a vast lake and surrounding marshes.

It was declared a bird sanctuary in April 1969.

The sanctuary attracts over 210 species of birds during the winter months.

Throughout the year, it harbors a variety of plants, fish, and animals, including several mammalian species like the endangered wild ass and the blackbuck.

Its migratory bird population includes rosy pelicans, flamingos, white storks, brahminy ducks, and herons.

Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary is home to over 210 bird species, including notable migratory visitors such as Greater Flamingos, Rosy Pelicans, Common Teals, Black-winged Stilts, Northern Pintails, Eurasian Wigeons, Northern Shovelers, Black-tailed Godwits, Yellow Wagtails, and White Wagtails.

These species grace the sanctuary during the winter months. In addition to its avian residents, Nal Sarovar supports a variety of aquatic life, including fish and amphibians.

It is also home to occasional sightings of wild mammals such as the blackbuck and wild ass.

The surrounding areas host rich vegetation, providing a habitat for diverse flora and fauna.

