Gujarat BJP chief unveils 'Meri Mitti Mera Desh' campaign

Surat, Aug 17 Gujarat BJP chief C. R. Patil on Thursday launched 'Meri Mitti Mera Desh' campaign, under which 182 sacred pots, or "kumbh," filled with soil from the distinct locales of Gujarat's 182 assembly constituencies will be sent to Delhi.

Patil disclosed that the transportation of these 182 symbolic pots would be facilitated by a fleet of 75 electric vehicles, underlining the party's commitment to sustainable practices.

In addition, he shared that the state party unit is actively strategising to identify charging points for these electric vehicles along the route to Delhi.

Patil expressed the timeline for this initiative, stating that the complete realisation of the Amrut Vann project is targeted for October 31.

Highlighting the scope of the initiative at a national level, Patil elaborated that a staggering 8,500 similar pots from across the country would converge in Delhi, contributing to the establishment of the envisioned 'Amrut Vann' (Sacred Grove). This special grove is slated to be created using soil collected from diverse regions of the nation.

