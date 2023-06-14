Gujarat: Bridge over Mindhola River in Tapi collapses, 15 villages to get affected

Tapi (Gujarat) [India], June 14 : The bridge over Mindhola River on the road connecting Maipur and Degama villages in Vyara Tehsil of Gujarat's Tapi district collapsed on Wednesday.

According to the officials, about 15 villages have been affected by the bridge's collapse.

Executive Engineer Nirav Rathod said, "The construction work of the bridge started in 2021, which cost Rs 2 crore. The reason for the bridge's collapse will be ascertained after getting the investigation done by the experts."

More details on the incident are awaited.

Recently, in Bihar, the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge collapsed in Bhagalpur. The bridge was constructed to link Bhagalpur and Khagaria districts over the river Ganges. It involved a cost of over Rs 1,770 crore and was supposed to be completed by 2019.

