Gujarat: BSF recover 10 kg charas from Ibrahim Peer Bet Island off Jakhau coast

Kutch (Gujarat) [India], April 23 : The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 10 packets of charas from Ibrahim Peer Bet off the Jakhau coast, officials said on Sunday.

According to the officials, a joint team of BSF and NIU recovered 10 packets of charas from Ibrahim Peer Bet, about 15 km from the Jakhau coast of Bhuj on April 23. Each packet weighs approximately 1 kilogram.

"'Afghan Product' is also printed on them and packed together in a blue plastic bag," added BSF officials.

The officials also informed that this is the sixth recovery since the recovery of the first consignment on April 12.

"This is the sixth recovery and 27 packets have been recovered in search operations launched since the recovery of the first consignment on April 12," said BSF officials.

More details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor