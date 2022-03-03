Gujarat Budget 2022: Budget 2022-23 of the state begins, FM says he feels proud to present budget of Gujarat

The budget session of Gujarat 2022-23 has begun, starting the budget session the FM said "I am proud to have the privilege of presenting the budget of Gujarat for the first time."

He further added, "As the country moves towards joining the 5 trillion economies in the coming years, Gujarat's contribution to India's development drive is significant. In 2002, Gujarat's domestic production was Rs 1.5 lakh crore, which has now surpassed Rs 20 lakh crore. The per capita income of the citizens of the state has also reached 2,14,809."

"280 services like birth-death, income proof, ration card are now provided in digital form. Income tax deadline extended to three years, and government recognizing self-declaration instead of the affidavit is an important step towards administrative simplification" the FM said.

"An amount of Rs 20,000 crore is directly deposited in the bank accounts of beneficiaries of various schemes every year through Direct Benefit Transfer" he added.