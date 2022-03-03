Gujarat Budget 2022: Gujarat government allocates 10 thousand crores to the School of Excellence project

The Gujarat government decided to start the School of Excellence project at a cost of Rs 10 thousand crores. Through which, quality education can be imparted to more than 70 lakh students by creating good facilities.

The FM while giving the speech ahead of the budget said, "I am proud to have the privilege of presenting the budget of Gujarat for the first time."

He further added, "As the country moves towards joining the 5 trillion economies in the coming years, Gujarat's contribution to India's development drive is significant. In 2002, Gujarat's domestic production was Rs 1.5 lakh crore, which has now surpassed Rs 20 lakh crore. The per capita income of the citizens of the state has also reached 2,14,809."