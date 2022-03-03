Gujarat Budget 2022: The size of Gujarat budget 2022-23  is Rs. 2,43,965 crore, know the big announcements in the budget so far

The size of Gujarat budget 2022-23 is Rs. 2,43,965 crore. In which the government gives provision of Rs. 7737 crore for Department of Agriculture, Farmer Welfare and Co-operation provision of Rs. 2310 crore for various schemes of crop farming system, provision of Rs. 260 crore for assistance in the purchase of tractors and various machinery, Rs. 231 crore allocated for various projects in agriculture and allied sectors.

300 crore is allotted to the pastoralists for interest relief on short-term loans. Under Mukhyamantri Gaumata Poshan Yojana, maintenance and infrastructural facilities will be provided to the cowsheds for which 500 crore has been allocated. Provision of Rs. 50 crore for maintenance and management of stray cattle. Provision of Rs. 58 crores for maintenance of mobile veterinary clinic.

The limit of diesel available at subsidized rate has been increased by 2,000 liters at each level. Fishermen will also get interest assistance on short term loans. Nawabbandar, Veraval-2, Madhwad, Porbandar-2 and Sutrapada will be developed. 40 crore for modern equipment, security and plans to increase profitable production. Provision of Rs.264 crore for maintenance of ports, provision of floating jetty facilities at Chorwad and Umarsadi.