Gujarat Bus Accident: 6 Killed, 25 Injured After Bus Overturns in Banaskantha

At least six passengers have died, and more than 25 others were injured after a luxury bus overturned at the Trishuliya Ghats near Ambaji in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Monday morning of October 7. According to reports, the bus was carrying 50 passengers who were returning after visiting the temple in Khatlal when the accident occurred. Eyewitnesses have alleged that the driver was under the influence of alcohol while operating the bus. The police have arrived at the scene to investigate the accident.

The injured passengers were transported to various hospitals for treatment within the district. The accident happened while the bus was travelling between Ambaji and Danta. More than four ambulances were dispatched to assist in transporting the injured. Notably, the bus was prevented from tumbling down the ravine due to a protective wall, which helped avoid more fatalities. Currently, the Mamlatdar and police teams are on-site.

Passengers have reported that the driver was intoxicated while driving, which led to the bus overturning during a turn. The accident is said to have occurred near the Hanuman temple at Trishuliya Ghats. Concerns remain that the death toll and number of injured may still rise.

In 2019, several deaths occurred in accidents near Trishuliya Ghats. The area’s steep gradient often causes vehicles to lose control, leading to such incidents.