Gujarat Cabinet Expansion: BJP President JP Nadda To Discuss Cabinet Reshuffle With CM Bhupendra Patel Today

Ahead of cabinet expansion in the Bhupendra Patel-led government, BJP national president JP Nadda will visit Gujarat on Thursday evening to meet Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other state leaders to discuss the cabinet reshuffle, sources told the news agency IANS.

The swearing-in ceremony for newly appointed ministers in the Gujarat government cabinet will take place at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar at 11.30 am on Friday, October 17. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat will administer the oath to all ministers.

Current minister in the state are expected to submit their resignation today evening. A meeting scheduled for Thursday was also postponed, and sources indicate that the next meeting will likely be held only after the cabinet expansion.

All ministers and BJP leaders were asked tobe present at the oath-taking ceremony on Friday. The new cabinet may see discussions on the deputy chief minister’s post. BJP MLAs have also been instructed to remain in Gandhinagar in the coming days.