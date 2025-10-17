Gujarat Cabinet Reshuffle: 25 Ministers Inducted into Bhupendra Patel-Led Govt; Harsh Sanghavi Sworn In As Deputy CM

Majura MLA Harsh Sanghavi was appointed deputy chief minister as 25 ministers took oath at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on Friday, October 17, 2025. The oath was administered by Governor Acharya Devvrat. The new cabinet has a total of 26 members, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The move brings new faces into the government, three years after its formation and two years before the 2027 assembly elections.

Sanghavi earlier served as minister of state for home. He is a three-time MLA from the Majura constituency.

Among those reappointed to the cabinet are Rushikesh Patel, who held health, education and law portfolios; Praful Pansheriya, who handled parliamentary affairs; Kunvarji Bavaliya, the former water resources minister; Kanubhai Desai, who managed finance, energy and petrochemicals; and Parshottam Solanki, who oversaw fisheries.

New entrants include Naresh Patel from Gandevi, Darshna Vaghela from Asarwa, Pradyuman Vaja from Kodinar, Kantilal Amrutiya from Morbi and Manisha Vakil from Vadodara City. Arjun Modhwadia from Porbandar, who joined the BJP after quitting the Congress last year, has also been inducted.

Other members in the new cabinet are Jitu Vaghani, Kaushik Vekariya, Swarupji Thakor, Trikam Chhanga, Jayram Gamit, Rivaba Jadeja, PC Baranda, Ramesh Katara, Ishwarsinh Patel, Pravin Mali, Ramanbhai Solanki, Kamlesh Patel and Sanjaysinh Mahida.

All 16 ministers from the previous cabinet, except Chief Minister Patel, resigned on Thursday to make way for the reshuffle. Gujarat can have a maximum of 27 ministers, which is 15 per cent of the 182-member assembly. The previous council had 17 ministers, including eight cabinet ministers and eight ministers of state.