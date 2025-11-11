Gujarat CM to launch notary portal; certificates to be awarded to over 1,500 newly appointed notaries

Gandhinagar, Nov 11 Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel will launch the Notary Portal and distribute certificates to over 1,500 advocates appointed as notaries across Gujarat at a special ceremony to be held at the Gujarat National Law University (GNLU) on November 12.

The event, jointly organised by the State Legal Department and the Gujarat Bar Council, marks a major step towards digitisation and efficiency in the state’s legal services through the phased rollout of the e-Notary system.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of State for Law Kaushik Vekariya, the Advocate General, and senior officials from the law and justice sector will attend the ceremony scheduled at 11 a.m. at GNLU’s Aura Auditorium.

The launch of the Notary Portal is a significant step in Gujarat’s push toward digital governance and judicial transparency, as it modernises and streamlines the state’s legal certification process.

Traditionally, notarial services—such as document attestation, affidavits, agreements, and property verifications—required in-person verification and manual record-keeping, often leading to delays, errors, and a lack of traceability.

The new portal digitises these procedures, enabling advocates and citizens to access notarial services online, track application status, and securely store verified documents.

Moreover, the system will create a centralised database of notarial acts, enhancing accountability and making legal documentation more accessible, efficient, and tamper-proof—aligning with India’s broader vision of Digital India and ease of doing justice.

Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), located in Gandhinagar, is one of India’s premier law institutions and a centre of excellence for legal education, research, and policy development.

Established in 2003 under the Gujarat National Law University Act, it functions as a nodal agency for legal studies and reforms in the state.

Over the years, GNLU has become a hub for intellectual discourse, producing skilled legal professionals who contribute to the judiciary, academia, corporate law, and public service across India and beyond.

