Gujarat Congress leader Jayrajsinh Parmar quits party

The Congress leader from Gujarat Jayrajsinh Parmar resigned from the party today after claiming that he was dissatisfied with the party's functioning.

He took to his Facebook account and posted that he is not the one who runs after power and he is neither afraid of it.

Parmar further said, "I am the first to inform you of the decision, with a broken heart, that I'm resigning from the primary membership of Congress."

"I wish all the supporters, well-wishers, critics, and activist friends a bright future," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor