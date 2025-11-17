Gujarat Cyber Centre Achieves Major Breakthrough, Arrests Kingpin Behind 500+ Trafficked Victims

In a major breakthrough against transnational cybercrime, the Cyber Centre of Excellence in Gujarat has apprehended the alleged mastermind behind an expansive international human-trafficking and cyber-fraud network. Officials stated that the kingpin orchestrated operations that lured hundreds of individuals from India and other countries into fraudulent employment schemes. Victims were reportedly transported to cyber-fraud hubs in Myanmar, Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Dubai, where they were coerced into long hours of online scams, cryptocurrency frauds, and honey-trapping operations. Investigators describe this as one of the largest human-trafficking and cybercrime syndicates ever uncovered by an Indian agency.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi tweeted, "The Cyber Centre of Excellence, Gujarat, has achieved a major breakthrough by arresting the kingpin behind the scam centres operated by the mafia’s in KK Park, Myanmar. This kingpin was responsible for trafficking over 500 citizens from India, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Nigeria, Egypt, Cameroon, Benin and Tunisia to Myanmar, Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand and Dubai forcing them into cyber slavery. The investigation has uncovered a highly organised international and national trafficking and cyber-fraud network run by the kingpin, supported by more than 126 sub agents. He maintained constant communication with 30+ Pakistani handlers and had direct connections with over 100 Chinese and foreign company HR networks supplying manpower to cyber-fraud camps."

The probe further revealed a sophisticated support network that enabled the trafficking and cyber-fraud operations. Officials confirmed that the kingpin coordinated with over 126 sub-agents across multiple countries and maintained contact with more than 30 Pakistani handlers who managed victim movements and exploitation. Additionally, the mastermind had direct links with over 100 Chinese and other foreign HR networks that supplied manpower to cyber-fraud centres in Southeast Asia. These HR networks acted as recruitment conduits, establishing structured “placement pipelines” to channel victims into high-surveillance compounds for forced cybercrime work.

Authorities emphasized that the arrest represents a crucial step in dismantling cross-border cyber-fraud operations proliferating in Southeast Asia. The Gujarat Cyber Centre is collaborating with national and international agencies to track remaining operatives, secure the safe return of victims, and uncover deeper layers of the network. A senior cybercrime official noted, “This operation has revealed the scale, sophistication and brutality of cyber-slavery syndicates operating from Southeast Asia. The arrest of the kingpin will help us uncover deeper layers of the network.” Investigators continue to examine digital records, financial trails, and communications to identify additional collaborators and victims.