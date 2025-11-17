Saudi Arabia Bus Accident: Victims’ Families Seek Government Help to Bring Bodies Home

A tragic accident in Saudi Arabia claimed the lives of at least 42 Indian pilgrims when a bus carrying Umrah travelers caught fire early Monday morning, November 17. The incident occurred around 1:30 am (IST) at Mufarahat, between Badr and Medina, as the group was returning to Medina after completing their pilgrimage in Mecca. Among the deceased were 20 women and 11 children. Families of the victims have expressed deep anguish and demanded urgent government intervention. They are requesting the government to bring back the bodies of their deceased family members.

A Hyderabad resident said, "Five members of my family went to Saudi Arabia, and on the way to Medina, the bus carrying them had an accident. We have been informed that all passengers died…We request the government to arrange for the bodies to be brought to India."

Mufti Asifullah, also from Hyderabad, said, "A batch of 45–46 people went from Hyderabad to Saudi Arabia. The bus carrying them caught fire, and as soon as we received the news, we contacted Al Makkah Tours & Travels. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi spoke with me. We urge the government to allow us to go to Saudi Arabia. Seven members of my family were on that bus."

Another resident, Mohammed Tehseen, said, "Seven members of my family traveled to Saudi Arabia last week. We request the Union Government to bring the bodies to India. They were traveling to Medina from Mecca."

Consulate General of India, Jeddah in its statement said, "In light of a tragic bus accident late last night involving Umrah pilgrims, near Madinah, Saudi Arabia, a 24x7 Control Room has been set up in the Consulate General of India, Jeddah. We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are also in touch with the Saudi Hajj and Umrah Ministry and other local authorities. They are also in touch with the concerned Umrah operators. A team of Consulate staff and Indian community volunteers is on the ground at various hospitals and sites..."

Preliminary reports suggest that the bus collided with a diesel tanker, causing both vehicles to erupt in flames. Many passengers were asleep at the time, contributing to the high number of casualties. Saudi rescue teams rushed to the site, and emergency workers are engaged in recovery operations. While official confirmation is pending, local reports indicate at least 42 fatalities, with multiple losses from the same families. The injured, some in critical condition, have been shifted to nearby hospitals. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are coordinating with local authorities and Umrah operators to provide assistance. Special flights are being arranged to repatriate the bodies and offer better medical care to the injured.

In view of a tragic bus accident near Madina, Saudi Arabia, involving Indian Umrah pilgirms, a 24x7 Control Room has been set up in Consulate General of India, Jeddah.



The contact details of the Helpline are as under:



8002440003 (Toll free)

0122614093

0126614276

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the incident, particularly as several victims hail from Hyderabad. The CM instructed officials to ascertain the exact number of Telangana residents involved and coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Saudi Embassy for immediate relief efforts. Following the CM’s directions, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao alerted Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal in Delhi to gather details and provide updates. A 24/7 control room has been set up at the Consulate General of India in Jeddah, and emergency toll-free numbers have been issued to assist affected families.