Miffed with MP police, Union minister Prahlad Patel refuses security cover

Bhopal, June 29 Senior BJP leader and Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel has expressed his annoyance with Madhya Pradesh police, saying that his supporters are being implicated in a false case on the behest of some powerful people. The minister, who hails from Damoh, also refused police security at his residence.Patel accused Damoh SP Rakesh Kumar Singh of acting on behalf of some powerful people. The minister made these remarks while referring to a suicide incident, wherein a person allegedly hanged himself last week. During investigation, the police had received a suicide note, in which the deceased mentioned the name of some persons who allegedly forced him to take the extreme step.

The names of three persons mentioned in the suicide note included that of Yashpal Thakur, who is the state representative of Damoh MP Prahlad Patel. After coming to know that the police have booked Thakur for abatement to suicide, the minister questioned the authenticity of the suicide note.

"I had already raised apprehension over the suicide note. The police are acting on behalf of some powerful people and implicating my supporters in a false case. But these people will not succeed. I demand a detailed investigation into the matter," Patel said.

The minister added that he doesn't trust Madhya Pradesh police, and refused police security at his residence in Damoh. "I will not accept district police at my residence. Only my personal security staff will be allowed here," the minister said.

