Gujarat Dy CM inaugurates newly built multi-purpose indoor hall at Palanpur district sports complex

Ahmedabad, Dec 4 Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi inaugurated the newly constructed Multi-Purpose Indoor Hall at the District Sports Complex in Palanpur, Banaskantha.

During his visit, the Deputy Chief Minister inspected various sports facilities and even played a round of badminton to encourage young athletes training at the complex.

The state government has developed this modern indoor sports facility to ensure that athletes from Banaskantha, who have consistently represented Gujarat and India at various competitions, receive professional training close to home.

Built for Rs 9.20 crore, the air-conditioned indoor hall is equipped with advanced facilities for badminton, volleyball, basketball, table tennis, judo, a fully equipped gym, a shooting range, and dedicated spaces for board games.

The complex also includes toilet blocks, locker rooms, a first-aid room, staff rooms, storage spaces, a fire safety system and CCTV surveillance, offering athletes safe and comprehensive amenities.

In addition to indoor facilities, the District Sports Complex hosts several outdoor amenities: a 200-metre athletics track, a grassy football ground, basketball and volleyball courts, and dedicated kabaddi and kho-kho grounds.

Supporting infrastructure such as an administration block, security cabin, electrical room and parking facilities are also in place. The inauguration of the Multi-Purpose Indoor Hall is expected to significantly enhance sports infrastructure in Banaskantha, giving the district’s youth improved access to modern training environments.

Officials expressed confidence that these upgraded facilities will help refine the skills of emerging athletes, opening new pathways for sporting excellence.

Banaskantha holds significant relevance as one of Gujarat’s fastest-growing districts, economically, agriculturally, and now in the field of sports infrastructure.

Known for its leadership in dairy production, horticulture and micro-irrigation adoption, the district has emerged as a key contributor to the state’s rural economy.

With many young athletes representing Gujarat and India in various competitions, Banaskantha has steadily built a reputation for sporting talent.

The inauguration of a world-class multi-purpose indoor sports facility further strengthens the district’s position, offering local youth access to professional training, reducing migration for sports coaching, and creating new opportunities for excellence at state and national levels.

