Gujarat Earthquake: Magnitude 4.2 Shakes Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Nearby Cities

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck parts of Gujarat on November 15, 2024, sending tremors through major cities including Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar at around 10:15 pm on Friday. The earthquake occurred, rattling buildings and leaving residents on edge. Fortunately, no significant damage or injuries have been reported so far.

As per the Institute of Seismological Research, Gandhinagar, the epicentre of the earthquake lay 13 kilometres southwest of Patan in Gujarat's Banaskantha district.

Earlier on October 27 evening, heavy tremors were felt in Savar Kundla and nearby villages in Amreli district. At around 5:20 PM, people rushed out of their homes and offices in panic. The affected villages include Savar Kundla, Mitiyala, Dhajdi, and Sakrapara.

In the rural areas of Dhari Gir, residents quickly left their homes as the tremors were felt. Panic spread throughout the affected villages. Meanwhile, the Gandhinagar Institute of Seismological Research reported that the intensity of the earthquake in some areas was measured at 3.7. The earthquake occurred at latitude 21.247 and longitude 71.105.