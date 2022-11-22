Gujarat Election 2022: Full list of AAP candidates for Kachchh District

The Aam Aadmi Party has so far declared the names of 176 candidates for the Gujarat elections, and to the 182-member Assembly. The AAP party has revised several names over the last four months. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday led 'Tiranga yatras' (Tricolour marches) in Gandhidham and Anjar in poll-bound Gujarat's Kutch district.

Kejriwal's colleague and Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann held road shows in three Muslim-dominated areas of Ahmedabad.Assembly polls will be held in the state in two phases on December 1 and 5 and votes will be counted on December 8."You have given the Bharatiya Janata Party 27 years. Give us five years," Kejriwal said in Gandhidham and Anjar.The marches at both places were well-attended."If we come to power, we will pay your electricity bills, we will make good schools for your children, we will make good hospitals in which you will be given free treatment," he said in Gandhidham.

Constituencies and candidates - Kachchh District

Abdasa: Vasant Valjibhai Khetani

Mandvi (Kachchh): Kailash Gadhvi

Bhuj: Rajesh Pandoriya

Anjar: Arjan Rabari

Gandhidham (SC): B. T. Maheshwari

Rapar: Ambabhai Patel