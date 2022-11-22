Gujarat Election 2022: Full list of Congress candidates for Anand District

Anand is constituency number 112 of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. It is one of the seven Assembly seats of Gujarat's Anand district apart from Khambhat, Borsad, Anklav, Umreth, Petlad and Sojitra. It is one of the seven Assembly seats that make up the Anand Lok Sabha constituency.

Anand Assembly constituency falls under the Anand Lok sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Patel Mitesh Rameshbhai (bakabhai) won from Anand Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 197718 votes by defeating Bharatbhai Madhavsinh Solanki of the Indian National Congress.The Elections for the 182-member State Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

Khambhat: Chirag Arvindbhai Patel

Borsad: Rajendrasinh Parmar

Anklav: Amit Chavda



Anand: Kanti Sodhaparmar

Petlad: Dr Prakash Parmar

Sojitra: Punambhai M Parmar