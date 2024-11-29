Gujarat Espionage Case: Accused Shared Details of Indian Coast Guard Ships To Pakistani Agent on Facebook

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested a man named Deepesh Gohel for allegedly sharing details and secrets of Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships to Pakistani agent on Facebook, said an ATS official on Friday, November 29.

According to Gujarat ATS SP K Siddharth, Gohel working near the Okha JT for past three years, while working he befriended a Pakistani citizen social media app. "He worked near the Okha JT for the last three years. He welded the ships in Okha. 7 months ago, he added a Pakistani friend on Facebook named Sahima. They exchanged numbers and he came to know that Sahima works in the Pakistan Navy," Siddharth added.

Also Read | Pakistan: Opposition leader urges UN to take notice of 'brutal' crackdown against Imran Khan's party workers.

During his chat with the Pakistani agent, Gohel get Rs 200 per day for sharing details related to Indian Coast Guard ships stationed in Okha JT.

#WATCH | Ahmedabad: On the arrest of an individual in an espionage case, Gujarat ATS SP K. Siddharth says, "Gujarat ATS has registered an espionage case. An accused named Deepesh Gohel has been arrested. He worked near the Okha JT for the last three years. He welded the ships in… pic.twitter.com/PzAaha0bhs — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2024

"She asked for the names, details and movement of the Coast Guard ships stationed in Okha JT... They made a deal of Rs. 200/day. In the last 7 months, bank transactions worth Rs. 42,000 took place... He knew that providing such information was prohibited," Siddharth said.

"In the last 7 months, bank transactions worth Rs. 42,000 took place... He knew that providing such information was prohibited... A case has been registered under sections 61 and 148 of the BNS, for criminal conspiracy against the state. He has been arrested," he added.

It is revealed that Gohil had sent images and other sensitive details related to the maritime border to Pakistan. ATS officials are probing how he became part of this espionage network and whether he was influenced by monetary gains or honeytraps.