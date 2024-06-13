Gujarat: Fake Currency with Rs 15.3 Lakh Face Value Seized in Gandhinagar; Three Arrested

Gandhinagar, Gujarat: Three people were arrested and fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 15,30,100 were recovered from their possession. The accused, all residents of Rajasthan, were apprehended following an investigation by the CID Crime Branch.

According to reports, the fake currency was printed using a colour Xerox machine at a rented house in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh.

The main accused have been identified as Satish alias Vicky, Anil, and Meghawal. A fourth accused from Ahmedabad is currently wanted in connection with the case. The seized fake notes were allegedly intended to be circulated among individuals involved in illegal activities in Ahmedabad.

"CID Crime Branch got major success. We seized Rs 15 Lakhs of FICN...Three main accused - Satish alias Vicky, Anil and Meghawal - all three being the residents of Rajasthan. They have been nabbed by CID Crime. The fourth accused, who is wanted, is a resident of Ahmedabad city...They wanted to provide the notes to people running illegal business in Ahmedabad...They already have two offences registered against them," CID Crime Branch SP Chaitanya Mandlik said.

Investigations are ongoing into the case.