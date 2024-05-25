Gujarat Fire: 24 Killed in Massive Blaze at Gaming Zone in Rajkot, Rescue Operation Underway

At least 24 people, including several children, were reportedly killed in a massive fire at a gaming zone in Gujarat’s Rajkot on Saturday. Firefighters were called to the scene after the blaze erupted, and a rescue operation is ongoing. Reports suggest around 60 people were inside the gaming zone at the time of the incident, with 20 rescued so far.

#WATCH | Rajkot, Gujarat: Raju Bhargava, Police Commissioner, Rajkot, says, "Fire broke out in the TRP gaming zone in the afternoon. The rescue operations are on. The fire is under control. We are trying to retrieve as many bodies as possible. As of now, around 20 bodies have… https://t.co/Gd9N1Pd8kapic.twitter.com/zKwIyaABHF — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

#WATCH | Gujarat: A massive fire breaks out at the TRP game zone in Rajkot. Fire tenders on the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/f4AJq8jzxX — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

“Fire broke out in the TRP gaming zone in the afternoon. The rescue operations are on. The fire is under control. We are trying to retrieve as many bodies as possible. As of now, around 20 bodies have been recovered and they have been sent to the hospital for further investigation. Investigations will be carried out. The gaming zone is owned by a person called Yuvraj Singh Solanki. We will be registering an offence for negligence and the deaths which have occurred. The further investigation will take place once we complete the rescue operations here," Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava said, as ANI quoted.

"We cannot say anything about the exact number [of dead] at this time," Fire Station Officer RA Joban said. "The search operation is underway."

#WATCH Rajkot, Gujarat: On fire incident at TRP game zone, Fire Station Officer RA Joban says, " We cannot say anything about the exact number... We are bringing down bodies from both sides... The search operation is underway..." pic.twitter.com/SRdFAzlfCn — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel posted on X, formerly Twitter, about the ongoing rescue and relief efforts. "Instructions have been issued to the Municipal Corporation and the administration for immediate rescue and relief operations in the fire incident at the game zone in Rajkot," the CM's post mentioned. "Priority has also been given to arrangements for the immediate treatment of the injured."

રાજકોટમાં ગેમ ઝોનમાં સર્જાયેલી આગની દુર્ઘટનામાં તત્કાલ બચાવ અને રાહત કામગીરી માટે મહાનગરપાલિકા અને વહીવટી તંત્રને સૂચનાઓ આપી છે. ઇજાગ્રસ્ત લોકોને તાત્કાલિક સારવાર મળે તે માટેની વ્યવસ્થાઓને અગ્રતા આપવા પણ સૂચના આપી છે. — Bhupendra Patel (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Bhupendrapbjp) May 25, 2024

On fire incident, BJP MLA Darshita Shah said, "A very sad incident has happened in Rajkot today. This is the first time in the history of Rajkot that children have lost their lives due to a fire in a game zone. The rescue team is trying its best to save as many people as possible. The government will take action on the matter but right now the priority is to save as many people as possible."

#WATCH | Gujarat: On fire in Rajkot's game zone, BJP MLA Darshita Shah says, "A very sad incident has happened in Rajkot today. This is the first time in the history of Rajkot that children have lost their lives due to a fire in a game zone. The rescue team is trying its best to… pic.twitter.com/RKzFBiFPf7 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.