Gujarat: Fire breaks out at furniture shop in Rajkot, no casualties reported

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], June 22 : A fire broke out at a furniture shop in Gujarat's Rajkot on Thursday, officials said.

After getting the information, a total of four fire tenders reached the spot to douse the blaze and controlled the fire.

So far, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

Although, the reason behind the fire is not clear yet.

More details are awaited.

Further investigation is underway.

