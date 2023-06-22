Gujarat: Fire breaks out at furniture shop in Rajkot, no casualties reported

By ANI | Published: June 22, 2023 02:28 PM 2023-06-22T14:28:48+5:30 2023-06-22T14:30:03+5:30

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], June 22 : A fire broke out at a furniture shop in Gujarat's Rajkot on Thursday, ...

Gujarat: Fire breaks out at furniture shop in Rajkot, no casualties reported | Gujarat: Fire breaks out at furniture shop in Rajkot, no casualties reported

Gujarat: Fire breaks out at furniture shop in Rajkot, no casualties reported

Next

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], June 22 : A fire broke out at a furniture shop in Gujarat's Rajkot on Thursday, officials said.

After getting the information, a total of four fire tenders reached the spot to douse the blaze and controlled the fire.

So far, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

Although, the reason behind the fire is not clear yet.

More details are awaited.

Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : congress pitroda delhi modi deepika bjp west-bengal deepika-padukone ajay-devgn thakur