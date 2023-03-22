Gujarat: Fire breaks out at packaging company in Bharuch

By ANI | Published: March 22, 2023 09:44 AM 2023-03-22T09:44:09+5:30 2023-03-22T09:45:02+5:30

Bharuch (Gujarat) [India], March 22 : A massive fire broke out at a packaging company in Bharuch (Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation) GIDC, Gujarat on Wednesday.

More than ten fire tenders are present on the spot.

Further details are awaited.

